Minister Of Commerce Promotes Economic Ties With South Africa
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the National Competitiveness Center Dr. Majid Al-Kassabi, who is leading a high-level delegation on a visit to South Africa to bolster trade and economic partnerships, held discussions with several South African ministers: Parks Tau of trade, industry, and competition; Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams of small business development; Patricia de Lille of tourism; and John Steenhuisen of agriculture.
Key topics were ways to strengthen trade relations, promising opportunities for businesses in both countries, ways to facilitate trade in goods and services, and South African companies' participation in the Biban24 forum. The meetings also addressed initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering small- and medium-sized enterprises and proposed collaboration in areas of common interest.
A highlight of the visit was the inaugural Saudi-South African Business Forum, held by the National Competitiveness Center in partnership with the South African Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Competition. Over 400 business leaders from the two countries attended the forum, which focused on expanding trade partnerships, and identifying investment opportunities, and showcased the Kingdom's economic reforms.
Al-Kassabi also inaugurated the operations center of SMSA Express, a market leader in the courier industry, in South Africa, a significant step in enhancing logistical solutions for businesses in both countries.
