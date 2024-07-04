Open Menu

Minister Of Communications And Information Technology Meets With CEO, Founder Of Groq Inc

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, met with the CEO and founder of Groq Inc, Jonathan Ross, during his current visit to the United States of America

They, during the meeting, discussed ways to enhance cooperation in advanced technology fields, focusing on developing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to support innovations in various sectors.

On the other hand, Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Haitham Al-Ohali, met with the General Partner of First Spark Ventures, Danny Chen and its Managing Partner, Manish Kothari, to enhance investment in innovation, deep technologies, and AI.

They discussed significant investment opportunities in deep tech fields such as cybersecurity, AI, and digital bio-technologies.

