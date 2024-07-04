Minister of Communications and Information Technology meets with CEO, founder of Groq Inc

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, met with the CEO and founder of Groq Inc, Jonathan Ross, during his current visit to the United States of America.
They, during the meeting, discussed ways to enhance cooperation in advanced technology fields, focusing on developing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to support innovations in various sectors.
On the other hand, Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Haitham Al-Ohali, met with the General Partner of First Spark Ventures, Danny Chen and its Managing Partner, Manish Kothari, to enhance investment in innovation, deep technologies, and AI.
They discussed significant investment opportunities in deep tech fields such as cybersecurity, AI, and digital bio-technologies.
