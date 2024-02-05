Minister Of Defense Meets With Russian Minister Of Industry & Trade
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, met at the World Defense Show (WDS) 2024 in Riyadh with the Russian Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Valentinovich Manturov.
During the meeting, both sides discussed aspects of joint cooperation in military industries, and the most promising opportunities in this field.
Both officials also reviewed the relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Attended the meeting the Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf, and a number of senior officials of the ministry.
The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom, Sergey Kozlov, and the Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Alexey Gruzdev also attended the meeting.
