Minister of Defense meets with several heads of leading French Industrial Companies

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) -- The Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, held a meeting in Paris today with several heads of leading French industrial companies as part of his official visit to the Republic of France.

During the meeting, they reviewed promising cooperation opportunities in the field of military industries, research and development, as well as technology transfer and localization in accordance with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials.