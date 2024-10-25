Open Menu

Minister Of Economy And Planning Faisal Alibrahim Of Economy Meets With World Bank Group Official

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 06:16 PM

Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim of Economy meets with World Bank Group official

Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim has met here with World Bank Group Independent Evaluation Group Vice President and Director-General Sabine Bernabè

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim has met here with World Bank Group Independent Evaluation Group Vice President and Director-General Sabine Bernabè to explore potential areas of collaboration.

Related Topics

World Bank

Recent Stories

PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlight ..

PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlights visual arts’ role in wildl ..

3 minutes ago
 JI to take out rallies in south Punjab on Kashmir ..

JI to take out rallies in south Punjab on Kashmir Black Day

3 minutes ago
 Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Isra ..

Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis

3 minutes ago
 Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s e ..

Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s energy sector, achieve sustaina ..

6 minutes ago
 Police officer killed, driver injured in Bannu fir ..

Police officer killed, driver injured in Bannu firing

3 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 addi ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 additional points

6 minutes ago
CCP approves acquisition of Claforan trademarks by ..

CCP approves acquisition of Claforan trademarks by Hoechst Pakistan Ltd

3 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at ..

Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at NUST to express solidarity ov ..

15 minutes ago
 Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

12 minutes ago
 Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since ..

Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since 2003

12 minutes ago
 Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

12 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World