Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim of Economy meets with World Bank Group official

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 06:16 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim has met here with World Bank Group Independent Evaluation Group Vice President and Director-General Sabine Bernabè to explore potential areas of collaboration.
