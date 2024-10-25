Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim of Economy meets with World Bank Group official

Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim has met here with World Bank Group Independent Evaluation Group Vice President and Director-General Sabine Bernabè

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim has met here with World Bank Group Independent Evaluation Group Vice President and Director-General Sabine Bernabè to explore potential areas of collaboration.