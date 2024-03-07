Minister of Economy and Planning launches Data Saudi Platform at LEAP 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim officially launched the "Data Saudi" platform on the sidelines of LEAP 2024 technology event held at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center.

The launch took place during a ceremony held at the Digital Saudi pavilion at LEAP 2024. The prestigious tech event is attended by tens of thousands of representatives from international and local companies and speakers and experts from 180 countries.

The Data Saudi platform was launched on a trial basis in September 2023. Since its launch by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the platform has undergone continuous updates and has been augmented by several features.

The platform aims to be the unified reference for economic and social data in the Kingdom, facilitating access to data, and increasing transparency of information related to the national economy, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The platform includes key indicators and provides the ability to view them throughout the Kingdom and across its regions through visual and interactive methods that facilitate users' access to details on the Saudi economic and social sectors.

The indicators displayed by the platform include accurate and diverse information in various sectors. Important economic indicators such as international trade balance, workers’ remittances, capital-account balance, and current-account balance are featured.

The platform also includes several social indicators, such as population density, births and newborns, and a population pyramid.

During LEAP 2024, the Digital Government Authority Governor Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan honored the Ministry of Economy and Planning for obtaining the National Enterprise Architecture Accreditation Certificate.

The certificate is granted by the authority to government entities that excel in applying the national model for enterprise architecture maturity standards. Such standards contribute to raising the level of maturity and accelerating digital transformation in the government sector.

The Data Saudi platform can be accessed through the following link: https://datasaudi.sa/ar.