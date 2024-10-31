Minister of Economy emphasizes partnership to address global challenges

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim, during his participation at the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII8) conference, underscored the importance of global partnerships in addressing pressing challenges and driving economic growth.

Alibrahim highlighted the Kingdom's significant strides in renewable energy, stating that Saudi Arabia is setting new global solar and wind energy records. He emphasized the nation's commitment to strengthening global supply chains through initiatives such as GCC free trade agreements.

"Today, we gather to discuss the pivotal axes of our global economy: energy transitions and artificial intelligence," said Alibrahim. He noted that the global economy is poised for significant growth and that international partnerships are essential to navigating future challenges.

The minister added that since the launch of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has witnessed substantial economic progress. Non-oil sectors have expanded by 20%, and private investment in these sectors has surged by 70%.

Alibrahim stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in driving economic growth and innovation. He highlighted the Kingdom's commitment to becoming a global leader in artificial intelligence and its efforts to create a conducive business environment that fosters innovation and regulatory clarity.

Over 120 companies have already relocated their regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia, he concluded.