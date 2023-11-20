Open Menu

Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Muslim Peers Start Official Visits To UNSC Permanent Members For Ceasefire In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muslim peers start official visits to UNSC permanent members for ceasefire in Gaza

In implementation of the mandate issued by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on November 11, 2023, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah is leading a group of Muslim peers on Monday, November 20, 2023, on official visits to several permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC)

In implementation of the mandate issued by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on November 11, 2023, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah is leading a group of Muslim peers on Monday, November 20, 2023, on official visits to several permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Part of the group are Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Al-Maliki, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha.

The visits, enjoying the support of all League of Arab States and OIC member states, are carried out with the goal of reaching an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip, to exert pressure to launch a serious political process to achieve lasting and comprehensive peace, in accordance with established international references, and to urge taking measures to stop the crimes of the colonial occupation authorities, while ensuring the delivery of urgent relief through safe corridors, to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged Gaza Strip.

