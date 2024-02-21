Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah to attend G20 meeting in Brazil

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived on Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he will take part in the G20 foreign ministers' meeting

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024)

Prince Faisal is slated to tackle the most prominent international challenges and ways of strengthening multilateral action to attain prosperity. He will also hold meetings with counterparts attending the meeting.