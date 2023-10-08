Minister of Foreign Affairs receives phone call from high representative of European Union

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

During the call, they discussed developments in the unprecedented situation in Gaza and its surroundings and the need to work to stop the escalation, stressing the Kingdom’s rejection of targeting civilians in any way and the need for all parties to respect international humanitarian law. Prince Faisal urged the European Union to move quickly and intensify efforts to calm the situation and to avoid further violence.