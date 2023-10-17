Open Menu

Minister Of Hajj And Umrah Starts Official Visit To Türkiye

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 01:10 PM

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah began an official visit today to the Republic of Türkiye designed to raise awareness among Turkish pilgrims of the procedures taken to facilitate their arrival in Makkah and Madinah and to explain other services provided for pilgrims and visitors inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the two-day visit, Dr. Al-Rabiah, who is accompanied by a high-level governmental and private-sector delegation, is scheduled to meet with leaders and officials of Türkiye to discuss the facilities provided to Turkish pilgrims, as part of achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which seeks to enable the arrival of more guests of Allah to perform Umrah and visit the Two Holy Mosques, achieving the purposes of Islamic Sharia.

The visit comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to build bridges of communication and cooperation with pilgrim-origin countries, and to introduce the exceptional services provided by the Kingdom’s government to pilgrims and visitors.

