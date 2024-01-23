Minister Of Health Participates In OECD Meetings
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel arrived on Tuesday in the French capital, Paris, leading a Saudi delegation to participate in the activities of the Ministerial Health Meeting, as part of the Economic Forum of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
The agenda includes the attendance of the health minister at the High-Level Policy Forum, holding several bilateral meetings, and attending a ministerial dinner organized by the French Ministry of Health for OECD member countries.
On Tuesday, Al-Jalajel will participate in the official sessions of the OECD Health Ministerial Meeting, held under the theme "Better Policies for More Resilient Health Systems," to discuss health challenges and enhance countries' resilience in facing epidemics.
During his visit, the health minister will also hold several meetings with ministers from various countries and international health officials on the sidelines of the OECD meetings to discuss areas of collaboration.
The minister and the accompanying delegation commenced their visit with a tour of Paris Necker Hospital to explore the latest technologies and innovations in healthcare and emergency services and discuss ways to enhance health cooperation between the Kingdom and France.
The visit includes on-site tours of several hospitals to review the latest technologies and medical equipment available. Discussions will take place regarding potential collaboration opportunities between the two sides in improving healthcare, exchanging expertise, and sharing knowledge in this field.
