Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources meets with Ministers participating in future Minerals Forum 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef, held a series of meetings with a number of ministers participating in the third edition of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) 2024, which will start on Wednesday at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center (KAICC) in the capital, Riyadh, in the presence of Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs Eng.

Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer. AlKhorayef held meetings with the Nigerian Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, the Minister of Mines of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi, the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development in Zambia, Paul C C Kabuswe, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, to discuss the ways of developing the joint cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors, the growing of global demand for minerals, along with the promising investment opportunities in the field of mining in the Kingdom.

The meetings reviewed some of the issues that will be tackled in the third ministers' roundtable of FMF, which is witnessing unprecedented number of participating ministers. More than 80 countries are expected to join the FMF sessions so far, including 45 countries that will be represented by their ministers, in addition to 20 official international organizations, 30 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and 13 business federations.

It is noteworthy that the third edition of FMF will discuss a number of topics, most notably making progress in the sector’s future agenda, and addressing with developments in the issues that were highlighted in the discussions of the second edition of the forum.