Minister Of Information Technology Receives NVIDIA CEO To Support Digital Economy Growth In The Region
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RIYDH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha received the CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, in his office at the Ministry today.
The purpose of the meeting was to enhance the strategic partnership and bolster support for the growth of the digital economy in the region.
The Kingdom holds the position of the largest market for technology and innovation in the middle East and North Africa.
Throughout the meeting, they delved into discussions on investment opportunities, promoting innovation in deep technologies, maximizing the economic and social value of adopting generative artificial intelligence technologies, and capitalizing on various opportunities within the growing digital industry in the Saudi market.
