Minister Of Investment Meets Grenada Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih met with Republic of Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on the sidelines of the Saudi-CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Summit.

During the meeting, Eng. Al-Falih addressed areas of bilateral cooperation, discussed supporting and developing investment relations between the two friendly countries, and reviewed topics of common interest.

