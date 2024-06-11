Minister Of Media Launches Hajj Media Hub Initiative In Makkah
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Minister of Media, Salman bin Youssef Al-Dossary has inaugurated the first version of the “Hajj Media Hub ” initiative, which is held in Makkah June 10 to16 in a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Pilgrim Experience Program.
The hub is part of the initiatives of the Year of Media Transformation, which was announced by the minister of media three months ago at the third annual “Saudi Media Forum.”
The Hajj Media Hub aims to provide an integrated media environment to support media professionals in completing their coverage during the Hajj season 1445 AH.
More than 150 local, Arab, Islamic, and international media outlets, and more than 1,500 local and international media professionals are expected to benefit from the hub’s services.
The hub is distinguished by the establishment of 11 supportive media areas, an interactive media exhibition highlighting the services provided to pilgrims, a headquarters for news conferences, a media center with integrated services, various studios, vehicles for direct injection of media materials, and the Virtual Press Center (VPC), where a specialized team participates in presenting via an interactive screen, providing continuous updates and services around the clock throughout the forum’s working days.
The hub brings together all media agencies to support the work of all media figures and outlets and provide modern technologies to achieve more innovation in local and international media coverage during the Hajj season.
This comes in an environment full of interactive technologies and reflects the major transformation in the services provided to pilgrims. The hub also narrates the most prominent projects and achievements provided to serve the two holy mosques and their visitors and future projects in the holy sites.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From World
-
Media Minister visits SDAIA pavilion at Hajj Media Hub14 seconds ago
-
Four Americans stabbed in northeastern China20 seconds ago
-
Macron to face press grilling as election battle heats up23 seconds ago
-
Poland striker worries worsen as Lewandowski limps off before Euro 202410 minutes ago
-
French tech group Atos picks Onepoint's rescue bid10 minutes ago
-
Room with a view: the German teen living on trains1 hour ago
-
Dogged by strays, Kosovo capital pays people to adopt them1 hour ago
-
Eccentric campaign by Italy's Salvini falls flat2 hours ago
-
French tech group Atos says chose Onepoint financial rescue offer2 hours ago
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korea soldiers briefly cross border2 hours ago
-
G7 to meet in luxury Italian oasis favoured by Madonna2 hours ago
-
Russia reports battlefield gains ahead of Ukraine summit3 hours ago