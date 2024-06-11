Minister of Media launches Hajj Media Hub Initiative in Makkah

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Minister of Media, Salman bin Youssef Al-Dossary has inaugurated the first version of the “Hajj Media Hub ” initiative, which is held in Makkah June 10 to16 in a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Pilgrim Experience Program.

The hub is part of the initiatives of the Year of Media Transformation, which was announced by the minister of media three months ago at the third annual “Saudi Media Forum.”

The Hajj Media Hub aims to provide an integrated media environment to support media professionals in completing their coverage during the Hajj season 1445 AH.

More than 150 local, Arab, Islamic, and international media outlets, and more than 1,500 local and international media professionals are expected to benefit from the hub’s services.

The hub is distinguished by the establishment of 11 supportive media areas, an interactive media exhibition highlighting the services provided to pilgrims, a headquarters for news conferences, a media center with integrated services, various studios, vehicles for direct injection of media materials, and the Virtual Press Center (VPC), where a specialized team participates in presenting via an interactive screen, providing continuous updates and services around the clock throughout the forum’s working days.

The hub brings together all media agencies to support the work of all media figures and outlets and provide modern technologies to achieve more innovation in local and international media coverage during the Hajj season.

This comes in an environment full of interactive technologies and reflects the major transformation in the services provided to pilgrims. The hub also narrates the most prominent projects and achievements provided to serve the two holy mosques and their visitors and future projects in the holy sites.