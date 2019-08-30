Minister of National Development Planning to Represent Indonesia in EEF 2019 - Roscongress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Indonesian delegation at the Eastern Economic Forum 2019 (EEF 2019) will be headed by Minister of National Development Planning Bambang Brodjonegoro, who will serve as the first ministerial-level representative of Indonesia at the meeting, Russia's Roscongress Foundation, which organized the event, said on Friday.

Indonesia's participation in the EEF was a matter of talks between Executive Secretary of the EEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov and Indonesia Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi.

"Minister of National Development Planning Bambang Brodjonegoro will participate in the work of the Eastern Economic Forum," Supriyadi said, as quoted by Roscongress.

The minister is going to participate in the "Long-Term and Affordable Capital for Investments: New Fundraising Opportunities" session of the EEF.

"In addition, the two officials discussed prospects for representatives of the official delegation to take part in the Russia-ASEAN business dialogue," the foundation noted.

The first EEF was held in 2015 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The event is aimed at developing relations among Russian businesses and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. The 2019 forum is scheduled for September 4-6.

