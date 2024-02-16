Open Menu

Minister Of National Guard Meets With Iran's Ambassador

Published February 16, 2024

Minister of national guard meets with Iran's ambassador

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz on Thursday welcomed at his office Islamic Republic of Iran Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati.

During the meeting, they held friendly discussions and addressed matters of mutual interest in the presence of

officials from the ministry.

