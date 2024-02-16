Minister Of National Guard Meets With Iran's Ambassador
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz on Thursday welcomed at his office Islamic Republic of Iran Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati.
During the meeting, they held friendly discussions and addressed matters of mutual interest in the presence of
officials from the ministry.
