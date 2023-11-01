Minister of State for foreign affairs meets with delegation from european parliament

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, held a meeting today with a delegation of Arabian Peninsula Relations Mission in the European Parliament, headed by Hannah Neumann.

The meeting covered various aspects of cooperation between the Kingdom and the European Union, alongside discussions regarding the developments in Gaza and its surrounding areas.

Deliberations also focused on efforts to prevent military escalation and establish humanitarian corridors for providing relief assistance, in addition to addressing other issues of mutual concern.

Haifa Al-Jedea, the Kingdom's Ambassador to the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community, was present at the meeting.