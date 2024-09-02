- Home
Minister Of Transport And Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser Of Transport Visits The Cypriot Port Of Limassol
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 06:53 PM
Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser and his accompanying delegation visited Limassol Port, in Cyprus, accompanied by the Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works Alexis Vafeades, and Minister of State for Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser and his accompanying delegation visited Limassol Port, in Cyprus, accompanied by the Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works Alexis Vafeades, and Minister of State for Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis.
Al-Jasser was briefed on the work flow at the port, operational and logistical capabilities, and the most prominent technologies used in handling containers and receiving cargo and cruise ships.
