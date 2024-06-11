Minister Salik Urges Pak Haj Mission To Ensure Top-notch Facilities For Pilgrims In Mina
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday directed the Pakistani Hajj Mission (PHM) to ensure the provision of top-notch facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during the Hajj days especially in Mina, where they would stay in tents and spend most of their time.
During his visit to various sections of the PHM, followed by a consultative meeting with senior officials, the minister emphasized the importance of providing facilities to pilgrims in Mina and Arafat, as stipulated in the agreement.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider, Director General (Hajj) Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director Facilitation and Coordination Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Joint Secretary (Hajj) Sajjad Haider Yaldram, Director Makkah Faheem Khan Afridi, Director Madina Zia-ur-Rehman, Diredtor Food/Accomodation and Transport Asghar Yusufzai, Director Hajj Medical Mission Brigadier Jamil Ahmed Lakhair and Director General Syed Mushahid Hussain.
The minister commended the low complaint rate in Madinah this year, citing it as a promising development.
He stressed the need for more effective coordination among all departments of the Hajj mission to ensure the well-being of pilgrims, warning that "a lack of teamwork can undermine even the best efforts."
Chaudhry Salik highlighted that the incumbent government has ended the culture of 'VIP Hajj' and that he would be performing the religious obligation alongside Pakistani pilgrims.
The meeting was informed that freshly cooked food would be provided to pilgrims in Mina and Arafat this year, with Hajj support staff monitoring facilities in Mina tents and maintaining close contact with Saudi Makatib representatives.
Secretary Zulfiqar Haider urged Hajj Moavineen, selected through a National Testing Service (NTS) mechanism on merit, to give their best while serving the guests of Allah Almighty, sacrificing personal ego. Notably, this year's selection process for Hajj assistants did not consider personal recommendations.
It was shared that on the night between 7 and 8 Zilhajj, intending pilgrims would be transported to the Mina valley through buses operated by Saudi Makatib.
