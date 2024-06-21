Minister Salik Visits MCO Madinah, Gets Briefing On Post-Hajj Operations
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Friday visited the Main Control Office (MCO) of the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Madinah and got briefing on arrangements for the post-Hajj operation
MADINAH AL-MUNAWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Friday visited the Main Control Office (MCO) of the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Madinah and got briefing on arrangements for the post-Hajj operation.
During the month-long post-Hajj flight operation, approximately 160,000 Pakistani pilgrims will be transported from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah to major cities in Pakistan.
Director Zia-ur-Rehman of Madinah MCO briefed the minister on the arrangements made to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims visiting the Prophet's city after performing Hajj at holy sites in Makkah, including Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifa.
The director emphasized the priority of facilitating pilgrims' visits to Riaz-ul-Jannah.
The minister took round of various sections of the MCO, including the Lost and Found Cell, Madinah Departure Cell, Complaint Centre and the adjacent main hospital.
He commended the dedicated staff of the MCO and the ministry for their round-the-clock service to the guests of Allah Almighty.
Chaudhry Salik praised the Saudi government's arrangements for ensuring a smooth Hajj operation, particularly the initiative of "no Hajj without a permit," which significantly reduced the burden on Makatib during the Hajj days.
