Minister Says 60% of Adult Russians Should Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in 2021 1st Half

PETROZAVODSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Russian government plans to vaccinate 60 percent of the adult population against the coronavirus in the first half of the year, health minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"We should vaccinate 60 percent of the adult population across the country.

According to our schedules, this should be done in the first half of the year. If the [necessary] volumes [of vaccines] are produced earlier, we are ready to inoculate people earlier," Murashko told reporters.