Minister Sees Foreign Interest in Russia COVID-19 Response Experience Due to Low Mortality

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Many foreign nations are interested in Russia's coronavirus response experience due to the low mortality rate in the country and the Russian Health Ministry gets in touch with health authorities of two or three countries weekly to share this experience, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova estimated Russia's coronavirus mortality rate at 2.3 percent, noting this was significantly lower than in other countries.

"The Health Ministry's methodological role is to secure the medical assistance format that meets the highest standards and regulations .

.. Today, both multidisciplinary and cross-regional teams are acting, which allows us to update the system very quickly, to in fact create a maximally efficient system. Thanks to this practice, paired with medical assistance standardization, the Russian Federation's mortality rate is among the world's lowest. This is why many countries are interested in our experience today," Murashko said at a briefing.

The minister noted that Russia was in contact "literally weekly" with two or three countries' health ministries to share the coronavirus response experience.

Russia has recorded over 752,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 12,000 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak.