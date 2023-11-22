Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit holds an Official Meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister

The Ministerial Committee mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit and chaired by HRH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held an official meeting with H.E Mr. Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, on November 21, 2023, in Moscow, Russia

The meeting was attended by members of the Ministerial Committee: H.E. Mr. Ayman Al-Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; H.E. Mr. Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt; H.E. Mr. Riyad Al-Maliki, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine; H.E. Ms. Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia; and H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Russian Foreign Minister delivered a statement in which he commended the efforts exerted by the Arab-Islamic Summit's mandated Ministerial Committee towards achieving a long-awaited ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. He affirmed Russia’s support for efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly, and in line with the resolutions of the Peace Summit in Cairo and the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh.

H. E. Lavrov expressed his country's condemnation of the collective punishment imposed on civilians in the Gaza Strip, which constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. He stressed the need for action to put an end to all violations of international laws and international humanitarian law, and to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza in order to avoid an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Lavrov stressed Russia’s support for providing adequate conditions to launch a comprehensive peace process in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, and on the basis of the two-state solution.

For their part, the members of the Ministerial Committee stressed the need for the members of the UN Security Council and for the international community to take effective and urgent measures for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which is a priority for all Arab and Islamic countries. They also emphasized the need to immediately lift the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip, to release prisoners and hostages, and to reactivate a serious and just peace process based on the terms of reference of international legitimacy.

The Committee urged the international community to fulfill its responsibility and reject all forms of selectivity in the application of international legal and moral standards, and not to turn a blind eye to the heinous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against defenseless Palestinian civilians, and to the occupation’s violations against the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Al-Quds.

The Committee pointed out that the Israeli occupation’s continued violations of the rules of international law, and its non-compliance with international legitimacy resolutions, including the recent Security Council resolution adopted last week, can only weaken the legitimacy of the international system, the credibility of its defenders, and its ability to maintain regional peace, security, and stability in the future. It would also fuel extremism and violence.

The Committee members underscored the need to immediately allow the delivery of humanitarian aid, food, water, fuel and electricity to Gaza, being a moral and legal responsibility incumbent upon the entire international community. They indicated that depriving the people of Gaza of basic life necessities is a plain violation of international humanitarian law, especially the Fourth Geneva Convention, and a transgression of all human values and principles.