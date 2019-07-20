Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau Kicks Off in Venezuela

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) A ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) began on Saturday in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas under the theme of "Promotion and Consolidation of Peace through Respect for International Law."

"We have moved significantly forward, but there is still a long way to go. We are in the midst of turbulent events, which is why we emphasize the topic of the meeting and affirm promotion and consolidation of peace through respect for international law," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in his opening address.

The summit is scheduled to run through Sunday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov is taking part in the ministerial conference along with senior officials from Iran, Cuba, Palestine, Nicaragua, South Africa and many others.

The NAM was established in 1961 to unite developing states that are not part of any collective defense pacts in interest of any major power. Today, it is the second largest international organization after the United Nations with 120 member states. It was formed in the wake of decolonization processes in Africa, Asia and other parts of the world around the values of independence, equality, sovereignty and territorial integrity.