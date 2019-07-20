UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministerial Conference Of Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau Kicks Off In Venezuela

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 09:10 PM

Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau Kicks Off in Venezuela

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) A ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) began on Saturday in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas under the theme of "Promotion and Consolidation of Peace through Respect for International Law."

"We have moved significantly forward, but there is still a long way to go. We are in the midst of turbulent events, which is why we emphasize the topic of the meeting and affirm promotion and consolidation of peace through respect for international law," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in his opening address.

The summit is scheduled to run through Sunday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov is taking part in the ministerial conference along with senior officials from Iran, Cuba, Palestine, Nicaragua, South Africa and many others.

The NAM was established in 1961 to unite developing states that are not part of any collective defense pacts in interest of any major power. Today, it is the second largest international organization after the United Nations with 120 member states. It was formed in the wake of decolonization processes in Africa, Asia and other parts of the world around the values of independence, equality, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Palestine Iran Independence Caracas South Africa Cuba Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

2 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

2 hours ago

‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

4 hours ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

4 hours ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

4 hours ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.