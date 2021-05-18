UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministerial Meeting Of Middle East Quartet Largely Depends On US - Russia's Bogdanov

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:17 PM

Ministerial Meeting of Middle East Quartet Largely Depends on US - Russia's Bogdanov

The holding of a ministerial meeting of the Middle East Quartet largely depends on the position of the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The holding of a ministerial meeting of the middle East Quartet largely depends on the position of the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters.

"As for the ministerial meeting, we propose that the UN Secretary General should coordinate it.

Much depends on the readiness of US colleagues," Bogdanov said, answering a question about the possible timing of the quartet's meeting at the ministerial level.

He noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would hold a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at which "the issues of the Middle East settlement will be discussed."

The Middle East Quartet is a group created with the participation of the EU, Russia, the US and the UN to consolidate efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia United States Middle East

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials copy for new Ambassado ..

32 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

47 minutes ago

Coronavirus lockdown: 1800 vehicles refused to ent ..

2 minutes ago

US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Up to 20% Complete ..

2 minutes ago

International Museum Day marked

2 minutes ago

Polish Treasure Hunters to Dive for Stolen Relics ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.