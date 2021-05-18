The holding of a ministerial meeting of the Middle East Quartet largely depends on the position of the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The holding of a ministerial meeting of the middle East Quartet largely depends on the position of the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters.

"As for the ministerial meeting, we propose that the UN Secretary General should coordinate it.

Much depends on the readiness of US colleagues," Bogdanov said, answering a question about the possible timing of the quartet's meeting at the ministerial level.

He noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would hold a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at which "the issues of the Middle East settlement will be discussed."

The Middle East Quartet is a group created with the participation of the EU, Russia, the US and the UN to consolidate efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict.