Ministerial Meeting Preparation Between Iran, Turkey, Syria, Russia Underway - Cavusoglu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that he had discussed the situation in Syria and the preparation of the ministerial meeting of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov .

"We have discussed the situation in Syria. We thank Mr.

Lavrov and the Russian Foreign Ministry for preparing and holding a meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran and Syria in Moscow on April 4," Cavusoglu said at a press conference with Lavrov.

Ankara hopes that the Syrian settlement process will continue in the same transparent and open form as before, the minister said.