UrduPoint.com

Ministerial Roundtable In Advanmce Of The Future Minerals Forum Praises Saudi Role In The Mining Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Ministerial roundtable in advanmce of the future minerals forum praises Saudi role in the mining sector

More than 60 government ministers and delegations responsible for their countries' minerals and metals strategies attended here today the second Ministerial Roundtable hosted by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the largest-ever meeting of its kind

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):More than 60 government ministers and delegations responsible for their countries' minerals and metals strategies attended here today the second Ministerial Roundtable hosted by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the largest-ever meeting of its kind.

Held under the auspices of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Roundtable will be followed by the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) 2023, which runs between 11 � 12 January 2023. FMF is .

Twenty-one international organizations participated in the roundtable meeting, including the World Bank, the United Nations, the UN Industrial Development Organization, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, a 400-member NGO dedicated to nature conservation and sustainable use of natural resources.

Bandar Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, opened the meeting with a speech in which he welcomed participants and highlighted that the meeting reflected the vital role mining plays in shaping our transition to a sustainable future and equitable economic development.

While the focus was on the super-region that stretches from Africa to Central Asia, he said: "I think it's safe to say that mining interests all over the world are following what we discuss.

" Al-Khorayef added: "When we convened the first Ministerial Roundtable a year ago, we intended to increase awareness of the potential for mineral-driven economic development across our region.

We wanted to place this vast mineral heartland on the world's net-zero transition stage. In our second event, interest has only increased.

This shows our joint commitment to the net-zero transition and a resource-efficient, resilient and responsible future. It also demonstrates the challenge this change poses to our generation." He concluded: "We have already witnessed transformational changes. Net-zero is no longer only talked about by a few; it's a mainstream issue affecting all of us in this room and future generations even more.

It is clear to me that the mining community is ready to step-up. Collectively, we are taking on a leadership role. We should come out of this meeting and build on this leadership with an even greater sense of urgency: by designing solutions, creating access to data and technology, and attracting investment.

Related Topics

Africa World World Bank Technology United Nations Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud January Event All From Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

5 minutes ago
 IGP chairs meeting on police welfare, package for ..

IGP chairs meeting on police welfare, package for martyrs

23 minutes ago
 Moldova's CIS Membership Creates No Obstacles for ..

Moldova's CIS Membership Creates No Obstacles for EU Integration - Agriculture M ..

23 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Says Expedition 68 May Be Extended for S ..

Roscosmos Says Expedition 68 May Be Extended for Several Months After Soyuz Leak

23 minutes ago
 'COVID-19 pandemic increases levels of violence ag ..

'COVID-19 pandemic increases levels of violence against women'

23 minutes ago
 Chairman TEVTA inaugurates Skill Park Momento

Chairman TEVTA inaugurates Skill Park Momento

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.