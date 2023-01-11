Ministerial roundtable in advanmce of the future minerals forum praises Saudi role in the mining sector

More than 60 government ministers and delegations responsible for their countries' minerals and metals strategies attended here today the second Ministerial Roundtable hosted by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the largest-ever meeting of its kind

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):More than 60 government ministers and delegations responsible for their countries' minerals and metals strategies attended here today the second Ministerial Roundtable hosted by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the largest-ever meeting of its kind.

Held under the auspices of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Roundtable will be followed by the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) 2023, which runs between 11 � 12 January 2023. FMF is .

Twenty-one international organizations participated in the roundtable meeting, including the World Bank, the United Nations, the UN Industrial Development Organization, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, a 400-member NGO dedicated to nature conservation and sustainable use of natural resources.

Bandar Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, opened the meeting with a speech in which he welcomed participants and highlighted that the meeting reflected the vital role mining plays in shaping our transition to a sustainable future and equitable economic development.

While the focus was on the super-region that stretches from Africa to Central Asia, he said: "I think it's safe to say that mining interests all over the world are following what we discuss.

" Al-Khorayef added: "When we convened the first Ministerial Roundtable a year ago, we intended to increase awareness of the potential for mineral-driven economic development across our region.

We wanted to place this vast mineral heartland on the world's net-zero transition stage. In our second event, interest has only increased.

This shows our joint commitment to the net-zero transition and a resource-efficient, resilient and responsible future. It also demonstrates the challenge this change poses to our generation." He concluded: "We have already witnessed transformational changes. Net-zero is no longer only talked about by a few; it's a mainstream issue affecting all of us in this room and future generations even more.

It is clear to me that the mining community is ready to step-up. Collectively, we are taking on a leadership role. We should come out of this meeting and build on this leadership with an even greater sense of urgency: by designing solutions, creating access to data and technology, and attracting investment.