Ministerial Talks On Libya To Be Held In Germany In Mid-February - German Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:43 PM

Ministerial Talks on Libya to Be Held in Germany in Mid-February - German Foreign Ministry

The international foreign ministers-level meeting on the Libyan crisis settlement will be held in the middle of February in Germany, and it is already being prepared, the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Christofer Burger, said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The international foreign ministers-level meeting on the Libyan crisis settlement will be held in the middle of February in Germany, and it is already being prepared, the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Christofer Burger, said on Friday.

"Preparations on the meeting for checking the progress at the level of foreign ministries' heads, the agreement on which was reached in Berlin [at the Libya conference, held on January 19], are already underway. It is planned for the middle of February in Germany," Burger said at a briefing.

He also said that the German Foreign Ministry was aware of "a whole range of messages about arms embargo violations by different sides."

The German government and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas maintain contact with participants of the January 19 conference, in order to promote the implementation of the agreements reached at the international meeting, the spokesman added.

