Ministers Agree To New Mediterranean Migrant System: Malta
Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:42 PM
Four EU countries on Monday agreed a new temporary system to automatically distribute migrants crossing the Mediterranean, which will be discussed by the full EU next month, Malta said
"There is an agreement of common paper that will be presented to the Councils of Ministers of home affairs on October 8," Interior Minister MichaelFarrugia told journalists after talks with his French, German and Italiancounterparts.