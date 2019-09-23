Ministers agree to new Mediterranean migrant system: Malta

Four EU countries on Monday agreed a new temporary system to automatically distribute migrants crossing the Mediterranean, which will be discussed by the full EU next month, Malta said

Valletta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Four EU countries on Monday agreed a new temporary system to automatically distribute migrants crossing the Mediterranean, which will be discussed by the full EU next month, Malta said.

"There is an agreement of common paper that will be presented to the Councils of Ministers of home affairs on October 8," Interior Minister MichaelFarrugia told journalists after talks with his French, German and Italiancounterparts.