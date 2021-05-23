UrduPoint.com
Ministries, Other Government Bodies In Gaza Strip To Resume Work On May 23 - Gov't

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Ministries, Other Government Bodies in Gaza Strip to Resume Work on May 23 - Gov't

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) The work of all ministries and government agencies in the Gaza Strip will resume from Sunday, May 23, according to the normal schedule, the general personnel council in Gaza said on Saturday.

"The General Personnel Council in Gaza announces that various ministries and government agencies will resume their work during official opening hours starting tomorrow morning, Sunday, May 23," the council said in a statement.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in East Jerusalem in early May spiraled into the armed conflict between Hamas and the Jewish state. Thousands of rockets were exchanged between Israel and Palestine's Gaza-based Hamas movement before an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was struck on Thursday night. The 11-day hostilities reportedly killed 243 people, including 66 children, in the Gaza Strip and 12 in Israel.

