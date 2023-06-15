UrduPoint.com

Ministry Invites Applications For Limited Hajj Seats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Ministry invites applications for limited Hajj seats

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has invited applications for limited seats in the government Hajj scheme on a first-come, first-served basis

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has invited applications for limited seats in the government Hajj scheme on a first-come, first-served basis.

In a statement, the ministry spokesperson announced that applications were being accepted in the hardship category, and the application form was now accessible on the ministry's official website.

The spokesman encouraged prospective pilgrims to submit the duly filled application form to the Hajj Policy Section Officer of the Ministry, using either the option of hand delivery or email.

As per the spokesperson's statement, the detailed information of the entire group can be submitted on the Hajj application form.

