Ministry Of Economy And Planning Concludes Participation In Women's Economic Forum 2022

The Ministry of Economy and Planning concluded its participation in the seventh edition of the Women's Economic Forum 2022, establishing national dialogue on expanding economic opportunities for women nationwide

Held under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Region, the Women's Economic Forum 2022 with the theme 'Make Change'.

Farah Ismail, Deputy Minister for Sectoral and Regional Development Affairs at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, joined the event. In a panel discussion, she emphasized how women can contribute to the Kingdom's economic and environmental goals and simultaneously improve the country's dynamic, growing and attractive business community.

Ismail praised the country's initiatives aimed at empowering women, many of which have allowed citizens greater opportunities to effectively contribute to economic development. She added that the Kingdom had taken an unprecedented qualitative leap to strengthen the role of women in various fields.

Scientifically, economically, politically and socially, women hold leadership positions across all levels of government and the private sector. Saudi women represent 49% of the Kingdom's population and more than 55% of all university graduates are women.

During the session, Ismail also called on all stakeholders to develop programs and initiatives that support women in various fields through training, development, upskilling and reskilling schemes. These projects boost productivity, drive diversification, increase the private sector's GDP contribution and create more jobs and investment opportunities in key industries from technology to transport.

The Ministry of Economy and Planning's participation comes following major advances in its efforts to empower women by offering them programs to learn new skills and contribute effectively to economic policy and research in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

