Ministry Of Economy And Planning, Gulf Research Center Sign MoU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Vice Minister for International Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy and Planning Albara bin Bassim Alaskandarani and Gulf Research Center Chairman Dr. Abdulaziz bin Othman bin Sager signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at unifying efforts to support national development priorities and economic policies, and at enabling the decision-making process through the preparation of methodologies and studies

The memorandum specified a general framework for cooperation between the two parties in the field of research, publishing, organizing events, seminars and scientific activities related to economic and development affairs in the Gulf region, as well as in implementing programs and initiatives aimed at developing, strengthening and supporting institutional capabilities and capacities, and training cadres.

The MoU also stipulates the formation of a joint network of opinion experts to provide consultations on relevant economic issues, and exchange information and data in areas related to the activities and specializations of the two sides.

