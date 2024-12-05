Open Menu

Ministry Of Economy And Planning Receives EFQM 4-star Recognition

Published December 05, 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) In a milestone achievement, the Ministry of Economy and Planning was awarded four-star recognition by the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) for Sustainable Performance Certificate, highlighting the ministry’s dedication to excellence, sustainability, and quality.

The ministry is the first entity in the Kingdom to achieve a four-star rating under the EFQM 2025 model, marking a significant international accomplishment. It is also the first to meet the rigorous standards required for this prestigious certification and achieve a four-star rating on the first attempt.

The accolade underscores the ministry's commitment to adopting global best practices, enhancing institutional efficiency, and advancing sustainability. It also aligns with its vision of fostering a prosperous economic future that contributes meaningfully to the global economy.

During the announcement of the ministry’s results, EFQM chief executive Russell Longmuir praised the ministry’s ambitious strategic vision, transformational leadership, and organizational agility, which resulted in excellence.

