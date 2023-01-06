UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Economy & Planning And Clarity AI Sign MoU To Develop Sustainability In Private Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 07:03 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Economy & Planning and Clarity AI, the leading global platform for sustainability technologies, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bolster sustainable data-driven businesses in the Kingdom.

Under the MoU terms, the Ministry of Economy and Planning and Clarity AI will work together to explore potential areas of cooperation, such as exchanging experiences in using big data, discussing cooperation in training Saudi cadres to understand and analyze sustainability data, and participate in events and activities of common interest.

