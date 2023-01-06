UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Economy & Planning, Clarity AI Sign MoU To Develop Sustainability In Private Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Ministry of Economy & Planning, Clarity AI sign MoU to develop sustainability in private sector

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Economy & Planning and Clarity AI, the leading global platform for sustainability technologies, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bolster sustainable data-driven businesses in the Kingdom

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Economy & Planning and Clarity AI, the leading global platform for sustainability technologies, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bolster sustainable data-driven businesses in the Kingdom.

Under the MoU terms, the Ministry of Economy and Planning and Clarity AI will work together to explore potential areas of cooperation, such as exchanging experiences in using big data, discussing cooperation in training Saudi cadres to understand and analyze sustainability data, and participate in events and activities of common interest.

Related Topics

Saudi

Recent Stories

International judging committee convenes in Rome t ..

International judging committee convenes in Rome to select honourees for Zayed A ..

15 minutes ago
 Nationwide Pink Caravan Ride kicks off on February ..

Nationwide Pink Caravan Ride kicks off on February 4 coinciding with World Cance ..

30 minutes ago
 PTI to hit streets again to give tough time to PDM ..

PTI to hit streets again to give tough time to PDM-govt

43 minutes ago
 Group of 25 bikers to perform Umrah besides visiti ..

Group of 25 bikers to perform Umrah besides visiting countries

11 minutes ago
 Youth, professionals vital link for future Pak-US ..

Youth, professionals vital link for future Pak-US relations: Masood

59 minutes ago
 The Magnificent vivo V25 Series with Dazzling Colo ..

The Magnificent vivo V25 Series with Dazzling Color Changing Glass and Advanced ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.