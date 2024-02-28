Open Menu

Ministry Of Energy: Introducing Clean Diesel,gasoline (Euro 5) To Local Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Ministry of Energy: introducing clean diesel,gasoline (Euro 5) to local markets

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Ministry of Energy announced today the completion of the launch of clean diesel and gasoline (Euro 5) in the Kingdom's markets to replace previous fuels.

The new fuels, like the previous ones, are suitable for all means of transportation and aim to provide highly efficient, low-emission fuel that supports environmental sustainability and the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.

The Ministry said that these products are part of the Kingdom's efforts to reduce emissions and achieve “net zero” by 2060 through implementing the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) approach.

This is consistent with the Kingdom's development plans and its leading role in supporting international efforts to protect the environment, and maintain its position as a reliable supplier of global energy.

The Ministry added that the two new products align with the objectives of the 'Saudi Green Initiative' and the 'Saudi Energy Efficiency Program’ which have established the Saudi 'CAFE' standard with the aim of improving vehicles' fuel economy and encouraging automotive manufacturers to incorporate the latest energy-efficient technologies in vehicles imported into the Kingdom.

Related Topics

Vehicles Saudi Euro Market All

Recent Stories

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

30 seconds ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

31 minutes ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

5 hours ago
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

13 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

13 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

13 hours ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

14 hours ago
 QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

14 hours ago
 MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March ..

MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1

14 hours ago

More Stories From World