Ministry Of Energy: Introducing Clean Diesel,gasoline (Euro 5) To Local Markets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Ministry of Energy announced today the completion of the launch of clean diesel and gasoline (Euro 5) in the Kingdom's markets to replace previous fuels.
The new fuels, like the previous ones, are suitable for all means of transportation and aim to provide highly efficient, low-emission fuel that supports environmental sustainability and the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.
The Ministry said that these products are part of the Kingdom's efforts to reduce emissions and achieve “net zero” by 2060 through implementing the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) approach.
This is consistent with the Kingdom's development plans and its leading role in supporting international efforts to protect the environment, and maintain its position as a reliable supplier of global energy.
The Ministry added that the two new products align with the objectives of the 'Saudi Green Initiative' and the 'Saudi Energy Efficiency Program’ which have established the Saudi 'CAFE' standard with the aim of improving vehicles' fuel economy and encouraging automotive manufacturers to incorporate the latest energy-efficient technologies in vehicles imported into the Kingdom.
