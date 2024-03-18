Open Menu

Ministry Of Environment Raises Awareness Of Food Consumption Behavior In Ramadan To Reduce Waste

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Ministry of Environment raises awareness of food consumption behavior in Ramadan to reduce waste

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture called for improving food consumption systems and reducing food waste rates to enhance sustainability and conserve natural resources. It pointed out the importance of changing the societal behaviour around extravagant servings of food during Ramadan.

The ministry urged citizens to be aware of rational consumer behaviour, especially during Ramadan, noting that rice, flour, bread and dates are among the most consumed and the most wasted items in the holy month.

According to the ministry, rice leads to the most wasted foods at a rate of 34%, followed by flour and bread at a rate of 30%.

Bread is wasted annually at a rate of 15 kilograms per individual. The percentage of dates wasted in the Kingdom is 21.5%.

The ministry determined basic tips to raise awareness of reducing food waste and contribute to reducing its rates, including limiting the purchase of food products to the required amounts, avoiding cooking quantities that are bigger than consumption, and storing surplus food in suitable preservation methods to maintain its quality.

Additionally, resisting the temptation of advertisements and offers of food products that lead to unnecessary shopping.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Lead Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

17 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

1 hour ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

2 days ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

2 days ago
 NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

2 days ago

More Stories From World