- Home
- World
- Ministry of Environment raises awareness of food consumption behavior in Ramadan to reduce waste
Ministry Of Environment Raises Awareness Of Food Consumption Behavior In Ramadan To Reduce Waste
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture called for improving food consumption systems and reducing food waste rates to enhance sustainability and conserve natural resources. It pointed out the importance of changing the societal behaviour around extravagant servings of food during Ramadan.
The ministry urged citizens to be aware of rational consumer behaviour, especially during Ramadan, noting that rice, flour, bread and dates are among the most consumed and the most wasted items in the holy month.
According to the ministry, rice leads to the most wasted foods at a rate of 34%, followed by flour and bread at a rate of 30%.
Bread is wasted annually at a rate of 15 kilograms per individual. The percentage of dates wasted in the Kingdom is 21.5%.
The ministry determined basic tips to raise awareness of reducing food waste and contribute to reducing its rates, including limiting the purchase of food products to the required amounts, avoiding cooking quantities that are bigger than consumption, and storing surplus food in suitable preservation methods to maintain its quality.
Additionally, resisting the temptation of advertisements and offers of food products that lead to unnecessary shopping.
Recent Stories
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
More Stories From World
-
Slovakia split over Ukraine in presidential vote2 minutes ago
-
China congratulates Putin on election victory2 minutes ago
-
China's property development investment down 9 pct in first two months22 minutes ago
-
China's retail sales up 5.5 pct in Jan-Feb22 minutes ago
-
China's fixed-asset investment up 4.2 pct in Jan-Feb22 minutes ago
-
China's industrial output accelerates pace in Jan-Feb22 minutes ago
-
Global energy leaders gather to address multiple challenges at CERAWeek31 minutes ago
-
China has conditions to achieve full-year growth target: spokesperson32 minutes ago
-
China's service sector posts faster growth in Jan-Feb32 minutes ago
-
Symposium held to study Xi Jinping's speech on Taiwan-related work32 minutes ago
-
China's Xizang receives over 3.2 mln tourists in first two months32 minutes ago
-
Saudi Mining Polytechnic Institute receives International Safety Award for 202442 minutes ago