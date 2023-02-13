UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Finance Participated In The Seventh Arab Fiscal Takes Part In 7th Arab Fiscal Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Ministry of Finance participated in the Seventh Arab Fiscal takes part in 7th Arab Fiscal Forum

Organized by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Ministry of Finance participated in the Seventh Arab Fiscal Forum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monda

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Organized by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Ministry of Finance participated in the Seventh Arab Fiscal Forum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.

In the presence of experts and representatives from the IMF and the ministries of finance in the Arab countries the Ministry was represented by Assistant Minister of Finance for Macro-Fiscal Policies and International Relations, Abdulmohsen bin Saad Al-Khalaf.

Related Topics

IMF UAE United Arab Emirates From Arab

Recent Stories

KE files robust Rs 484 bln investment plan for sus ..

KE files robust Rs 484 bln investment plan for sustainable power supply to Karac ..

2 minutes ago
 Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

44 minutes ago
 Radio provides adequate coverage to diverse cultur ..

Radio provides adequate coverage to diverse cultures, languages: Minister

3 minutes ago
 Flour shortage worsened after Mills strike

Flour shortage worsened after Mills strike

3 minutes ago
 Crypto scams targeting Filipinos to work for them: ..

Crypto scams targeting Filipinos to work for them: official

3 minutes ago
 23 held for gambling in Faisalabad

23 held for gambling in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.