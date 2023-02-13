Ministry of Finance participated in the Seventh Arab Fiscal takes part in 7th Arab Fiscal Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Organized by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Ministry of Finance participated in the Seventh Arab Fiscal Forum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.

In the presence of experts and representatives from the IMF and the ministries of finance in the Arab countries the Ministry was represented by Assistant Minister of Finance for Macro-Fiscal Policies and International Relations, Abdulmohsen bin Saad Al-Khalaf.