Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Expresses Saudi Arabia’s Welcome Of UN Envoy To Yemen Statement

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses Saudi Arabia’s Welcome of UN envoy to Yemen statement

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the statement issued by the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to Yemen regarding reaching a road map to support the peace path.

The ministry reiterated the Kingdom's continued support for Yemen and its people, and its constant keenness to encourage the Yemeni parties to sit at the dialogue table to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution under the auspices of the United Nations, and to move Yemen to a comprehensive renaissance and sustainable development that fulfills the aspirations of its people.

