Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj season

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Health has been providing comprehensive care for pilgrims during the Hajj season; from the first day of the month of Dhu Al-Qi'dah until the eighth day of the month of Dhu Al-Hijjah 1445 AH, around 93,000 pilgrims have received medical assistance at healthcare centers.

According to the ministry, such assistance was offered at medical and specialized clinics, pharmacies, kidney dialysis centers, intensive care units, and isolation units. Notably, the ministry has performed 19 open-heart surgeries, 218 cardiac catheterizations, and 676 kidney dialysis treatments.

Additionally, 2,022 pilgrims were admitted to hospitals and medical centers to receive the necessary care. The ministry remains committed to providing the highest quality of healthcare to pilgrims. With dedicated medical and administrative staff, well-equipped facilities, and health centers spread across Makkah, Madinah, and other holy sites, pilgrims' safety and comfort are ensured throughout the Hajj season.