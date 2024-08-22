Ministry of Health honors blood donors

The Ministry of Health hosted a ceremony to recognize blood donors for their contributions in 2023. Over 700,000 individuals donated blood last year, demonstrating the community's commitment to humanitarian causes

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Health hosted a ceremony to recognize blood donors for their contributions in 2023. Over 700,000 individuals donated blood last year, demonstrating the community's commitment to humanitarian causes.

The event featured the launch of a unified blood bank system, a vital component of the ministry's Health Sector Transformation Program.

This system aims to improve the efficiency of blood transfusion services across the Kingdom, aligning with the government's focus on preventive healthcare and accessible, comprehensive health services.

Six partnerships were established between the Ministry of Health and various companies and institutions to support the development of blood bank services and raise awareness about blood donation.

The ministry emphasized the importance of regular blood donation in saving lives and enhancing the quality of healthcare in Saudi Arabia. By supporting blood donation initiatives, the community can contribute to the success of the Kingdom's healthcare system.