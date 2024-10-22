Open Menu

Ministry Of Health Launches Digital Twin Feature On Sehhaty App

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Ministry of Health has launched the Digital Twin feature on the Sehhaty application, which relies on AI techniques and the latest digital innovations to enable individuals to monitor their health status directly via mobile phones, and to receive appropriate medical advice to improve their lifestyles.

Digital Twin contributes to achieving the objectives of the Healthcare Sector Transformation Program, under the Kingdom's Vision 2030, by facilitating access to health services through innovative technical solutions.

This will improve the quality of healthcare provided, enhance health awareness, and encourage preventive practices among users.

