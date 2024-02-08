Ministry Of Interior Displays Al-Dahna Armored Vehicle At WDS 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) At the World Defense Show (WDS) 2024 in Riyadh, the Ministry of Interior's pavilion exhibited the Saudi-made Al-Dahna armoured military vehicle. This four-wheel-drive vehicle is renowned for its versatility, capable of performing multiple tasks and meeting all specifications for military use in various conditions.
Visitors to the ministry's pavilion will have the opportunity to learn about the Al-Dahna vehicle. This fast-moving tactical armoured vehicle ensures the highest levels of protection for individuals carrying out their duties. Equipped with advanced equipment, communication systems, and armaments, Al-Dahna is designed for patrol and rapid intervention tasks, capable of maneuvering and operating in various terrains.
The display of the Al-Dahna vehicle affirms the unwavering support and attention given by the Kingdom's leadership to the military and security industries sector.
It reflects the ambitious vision of strengthening the Kingdom's strategic independence, developing its national military-industrial capabilities, and achieving over 50% localization in military equipment and services spending by 2030. By fostering technology transfer, supporting local investors, creating job opportunities for Saudi citizens, and maximizing their contributions to the national economy, the sector is set to become a vital contributor to the Saudi economy.
The ministry's participation aims to highlight its initiatives and programs to reinforce the security system. These efforts include leveraging artificial intelligence, localizing military industries, enhancing border security, developing safe cities, managing crises, disasters and crowds, protecting vital installations and preserving the environment.
