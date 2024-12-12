Open Menu

Ministry Of Interior Launches ‘Welcome To Saudi 34’ Stamp To Celebrate Winning Bid To Host 2034 World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Ministry of Interior launches ‘Welcome to Saudi 34’ stamp to celebrate winning bid to host 2034 World Cup

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports and in coordination with the Ministry of Sport, launched a special passport stamp named "Welcome to Saudi 34" to commemorate Saudi Arabia's winning bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The stamp will be available to travelers at Saudi Arabia's international entry points.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

2 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

11 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

11 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

11 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

11 hours ago
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

11 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

11 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

11 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

11 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

11 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World