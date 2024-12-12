Ministry of Interior launches ‘Welcome to Saudi 34’ stamp to celebrate winning bid to host 2034 World Cup

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports and in coordination with the Ministry of Sport, launched a special passport stamp named "Welcome to Saudi 34" to commemorate Saudi Arabia's winning bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The stamp will be available to travelers at Saudi Arabia's international entry points.