Ministry Of Interior Wins First Place For Best Security Awareness Films
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Interior won first place for the best two security awareness films of 2024 in the periodic awareness film competition organized by the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council in Tunis.
The award for first place was presented to the head of the Ministry of Interior delegation, Director of Public Security Lieutenant General Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, for the films "Safe Use of Artificial Intelligence Applications," and "The Importance of Volunteering in Crime Prevention."
The competition saw participation from 11 countries across 5 categories.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From World
-
Ministry of Economy and Planning receives EFQM 4-star recognition27 minutes ago
-
Saudi badminton team wins 10 medals at Africa Air Badminton Championships37 minutes ago
-
Puppy love as Czech prison inmates train assistance dogs47 minutes ago
-
South Korea stocks drop, won stable as Asian markets fluctuate57 minutes ago
-
Presidential vote seen as referendum on Romania's European future2 hours ago
-
US warns of 'serious negative impacts' if Romania turns away from West2 hours ago
-
Trump picks crypto-friendly lawyer to head US securities regulator2 hours ago
-
Atalanta eye Serie A summit as title challenge takes off2 hours ago
-
Hamilton bids farewell to Mercedes as Ferrari vie for title2 hours ago
-
Mbappe pays penalty as Bilbao beat Real Madrid2 hours ago
-
Leipzig down Frankfurt to reach German Cup quarters, Cologne strike late2 hours ago
-
UN children's agency sets $9.9 bn fundraising goal for 20252 hours ago