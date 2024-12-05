Ministry of Interior wins first place for best security awareness films

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Interior won first place for the best two security awareness films of 2024 in the periodic awareness film competition organized by the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council in Tunis.

The award for first place was presented to the head of the Ministry of Interior delegation, Director of Public Security Lieutenant General Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, for the films "Safe Use of Artificial Intelligence Applications," and "The Importance of Volunteering in Crime Prevention."

The competition saw participation from 11 countries across 5 categories.