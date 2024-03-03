Ministry of islamic affairs distributes 10,000 copies of holy Quran at Muscat International book fair

MUSCAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) – The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance distributed 10,000 copies of the Quran in various sizes from the King Fahd Glorious Quran Printing Complex at the 28th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair, held from February 21 to March 2, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat.

The ministry's pavilion experienced a significant turnout from exhibition visitors, who expressed admiration for the exhibition and its contents, highlighting the ministry's commendable efforts in serving Islamic work.

They also praised the Kingdom's role in promoting islam and disseminating the values of tolerance and moderation. The ministry's pavilion showcased various copies of the Qur'an along with translations into 77 foreign languages. Additionally, it presented information on the phases of printing the Holy Quran, emphasizing the Kingdom's commitment to the Quran and its global service to Muslims.