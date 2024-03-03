- Home
- World
- Ministry of islamic affairs distributes 10,000 copies of holy Quran at Muscat International book fai ..
Ministry Of Islamic Affairs Distributes 10,000 Copies Of Holy Quran At Muscat International Book Fair
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MUSCAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) – The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance distributed 10,000 copies of the Quran in various sizes from the King Fahd Glorious Quran Printing Complex at the 28th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair, held from February 21 to March 2, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat.
The ministry's pavilion experienced a significant turnout from exhibition visitors, who expressed admiration for the exhibition and its contents, highlighting the ministry's commendable efforts in serving Islamic work.
They also praised the Kingdom's role in promoting islam and disseminating the values of tolerance and moderation. The ministry's pavilion showcased various copies of the Qur'an along with translations into 77 foreign languages. Additionally, it presented information on the phases of printing the Holy Quran, emphasizing the Kingdom's commitment to the Quran and its global service to Muslims.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From World
-
China's lottery ticket sales up in January4 minutes ago
-
American voters doubt Biden's leadership and favour Trump; Muslims to abstain in balloting4 minutes ago
-
HRH the Crown Prince congratulates the Bulgarian President on National Day4 minutes ago
-
Riyadh municipality to serve as strategic sponsor of LEAP 20244 minutes ago
-
Swiss vote on pensions, retirement age14 minutes ago
-
Snowboarder dies in central western Japan's ski resort accident15 minutes ago
-
Hamas, Qatari, US envoys in Cairo for Gaza talks: state-linked media24 minutes ago
-
'170 people executed' in attacks on Burkina villages: prosecutor24 minutes ago
-
Relatives of Malaysia plane crash victims mark 10 years since disappearance35 minutes ago
-
China's mobile phone shipments up 68.1 pct in January1 hour ago
-
Myanmar launches LMC-funded experimental animal units to support veterinary vaccine production1 hour ago
-
Major wetland in northern China sees more wild bird species1 hour ago