Ministry of Islamic Affairs Distributes Over 237,000 Hajj Guidance Publications to Pilgrims

MADINAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance in the Madinah region has distributed over 237,000 copies of books and publications offering guidance in matters of Hajj in several languages to pilgrims and visitors during the pre-Hajj season.

The ministry's guidance and awareness teams were stationed at key locations to provide their services, including at Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, at land crossings, and at prominent mosques, like Quba Mosque, Masjid al-Qiblatain, Al-Ghamamah Mosque, and the Miqat mosques.

Similar services were also offered at Prince Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz Regional Airport in Yanbu Governorate, and in the Pilgrims City in Khaybar Governorate, Madinah region.

These materials provide essential information and religious guidance on Hajj rituals and stages, ensuring that pilgrims perform their rituals correctly.

By making these resources available and offering on-site assistance, the ministry aims to ensure a fulfilling and spiritually enriching Hajj experience for all pilgrims.